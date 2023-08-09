Fish and Corn Salsa Tacos

This kid-friendly taco recipe is a great way to serve fish. Set out a plate of mild grilled Ontario trout, a basket of warm tortillas and bowls of corn salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese, then let everyone assemble his or her own taco.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Grilling Time: 5 minutes

Serves 4 (2 tacos each)

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) cooked Ontario Sweet Corn kernels

2 cloves Ontario Garlic, pressed or minced

1 Ontario Tomato, chopped

2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh lime juice

3/4 tsp (4 mL) ground cumin

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Rainbow Trout Fillet(s)

1 tsp (5 mL) vegetable oil

1 tsp (5 mL) chili powder

8 small whole wheat or corn tortillas, warmed

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Ontario Lettuce

2/3 cup (150 mL) shredded Ontario Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese

Directions:

In medium bowl, combine corn, 1 clove of the garlic, tomato, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the lime juice, 1/4 tsp (1 mL) of the cumin and salt; set aside.

Place fillet(s), skin side down, on foil that has been poked with fork in several places. In small bowl, combine oil, chili powder, and remaining garlic, lime juice and cumin; brush over fillet(s). Place foil on grill over medium-high heat (375˚F/190˚C); close cover and grill for 5 minutes or until fish is opaque and flakes easily when tested with fork. Remove fillet(s) by sliding large spatula between skin and flesh and carefully lift trout, leaving skin on foil. Divide into 8 portions.

Top tortillas with shredded lettuce and trout; sprinkle with cheese and spoon corn salsa on top.

Tips: A serrated knife works perfectly for dicing the tomato and cutting kernels off the cob. Freeze cooked Ontario sweet corn kernels to have on hand year-round.

Kick up the flavours and set out small bowls of coriander leaves and chopped fresh or pickled jalapeño peppers.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 19 grams

FAT: 9 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 24 grams

CALORIES: 257

FIBRE: 2.5 grams