Ottawa’s new light rail transit system is getting its first big test today during the Monday morning commute.

The O-train Confederation Line opened to the public on Saturday at 2 p.m. to much fanfare.

Until Oct. 6, regular bus routes will be running alongside the LRT system. After Oct. 6, 86 OC Transpo bus routes will change, while 52 routes will remain unaffected by LRT. Visit OC Transpo's website for details on how your route might change on Oct. 6.

The 13-station, 12.5 km line extends from Blair Station in the east to Tunney’s Pasture in the west. A trip from end-to-end is expected to take 25 minutes.

During peak times, trains will arrive at every station every five minutes or less. There will be fequent service all day, and every 15 minutes after midnight. Each two-car train wil have room for 600 passengers.

Fares to ride the Confederation Line will be the same as a bus fare. From Sept. 14 to Sept. 30, regular fares will be $3.50 for a single ticket, or $3.45 if you use a Prestor card. Fares are scheduled to increase on Oct. 1.

The new fare gates at Confederation Line stations will require a Presto card, U-Pass, STO Multi car or OC Transpo bus transfer. Passengers will need to tap a smart card or scan a transfer at the gate.

