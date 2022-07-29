First two-story, 3D printed house being built on Wolfe Island

Crews work on the first two-storey, 3D printed house on Wolfe Island, near Kingston, Ont. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Crews work on the first two-storey, 3D printed house on Wolfe Island, near Kingston, Ont. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina