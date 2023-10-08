First-time home buyers line up for new development in Barrhaven

Katarina Laucks lined up early Saturday morning in Barrhaven. The first-time home buyer waited patiently with her family in the hopes of getting on the property ladder.

She is looking for a two bedroom unit in the new Minto development Anthem. The stacked townhomes haven't been built yet, but Laucks is hoping to secure a place to live once she graduates.

"I'm here today because, you know, the housing crisis. It's not easy for us Gen Z to buy homes in the future," Laucks said. "I felt like it was good prices."

According to the Ottawa Real Estate Board, the average price of a single-family home in the capital is currently topping $800,000. The new Minto development features units starting in the high $300s, and that price is very attractive to those getting into the market for the first time.

Ettore Lattanzio, an agent for Umber Realty Inc., came with his clients to wait in line. He says although the market is slower than it was, there are many who are still looking to buy if the price is right.

Lattanzio says the city needs more developments like this, where first-time buyers can find an affordable place to live.

"Even as a first-time home buyer, you look at it as an investment. It's a stepping stone to getting into that dream home," Lattanzio said. "They are a great square footage, they are close to all the amenities; public transportation, shopping, schools; it's all here."

Like many first-time home buyers, Laucks is getting a little help from her family. Her grandfather Josib Mamic is stepping up to get his granddaughter a home.

"I think this is a good idea, if I could help for them to have a place to live, so they don't have to worry after," Mamic said.