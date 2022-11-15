First snowfall of the season to bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa

Ottawa is set to receive its first blast of winter weather.

Environment Canada is calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow for Ottawa on Wednesday, the first significant snowfall of the season.

The forecast calls for increasing cloudiness today, with a high of plus 2 C.

Cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 3 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 8 degrees overnight.

Snow on Wednesday. High 0 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of minus 1 C.

The outlook for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is cloudy with a chance of flurries on all three days.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 4 C and a low of minus 3 C.

Most areas of eastern Ontario will see snow on Wednesday

Environment Canada says Brockville, Cornwall and Kemptville could see 5 to 10 cm of snow, while Kingston will see 2 to 4 cm of snow.

Pembroke and the Ottawa Valley could see 2 cm of snow.

SNOW FALL

Wednesday's 5 to 10 cm of snow would be the capital's first significant snowfall of the year.

Last year, the first recorded snowfall at the Ottawa Airport was on Nov. 15, with 1.5 cm of snow. Ottawa received a total of 2.8 cm of snow in November 2021.

A total of 23 cm of snow was recorded in November 2020.