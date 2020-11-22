OTTAWA -- The first "significant snowfall" of the season hits Ottawa, the Ottawa Police Services Board finalizes the 2021 budget, Eastern Ontario and Kingston move to the orange level as Ottawa's cases fall and Black Friday shopping.

CTV News and the Salvation Army will also kick off the Toy Mountain campaign on Monday

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

First major winter storm of the season hits Ottawa

The new work week could begin with Ottawa digging out from a record breaking snowfall.

Environment Canada issued a "snowfall warning" for Ottawa, warning 15 to 20 centimetres of snow could fall on Ottawa Sunday evening and Monday.

The record for greatest snowfall on Nov. 22 in Ottawa history is 14.4 centimetres, set back in 2007.

The storm will be a test for Ottawa's 14-month-old Confederation Line, after several issues with the train during heavy snowfall events last winter.

The Transit Commission has been told Rideau Transit Group is updating the switch heaters along the track, including installing new diesel powered snow heaters in the east-end this weekend.

Ottawa Police Services Board debates 2021 budget

Nineteen public delegations and two Councillors are scheduled to address the Ottawa Police Services Board Monday, as the board finalizes the 2021 police budget.

The draft budget proposes a $13.2 million increase in spending at Ottawa Police headquarters next year, raising the operating budget to $332.5 million.

Police plan to hire 30 new officers next year and a multi-year strategy to improve responses to calls involving mental health distress.

The Ottawa Police Services Board will meet two days after police moved in to remove a demonstration from the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street.

The call to action for Black and Indigenous Lives was organized by several groups, including the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition and the KZ Land Protectors.

The groups are calling on the City of Ottawa to freeze the police budget.

COVID-19 in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches will provide an update to Council Wednesday on Ottawa's fight against COVID-19.

Last week, Dr. Etches told reporters that "many indicators point to a slow decline" in transmission of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa's seven-day average for COVID-19 was 37.8 cases for Nov 16 to Nov. 22, compared to 56.7 cases for the week of Nov 9 to 15.

Meantime, both the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Region and Kingston move into the "yellow-protect" level on Monday. The restrictions include last call at bars and restaurants at 11 p.m. and a closing time of 12 a.m. The maximum number of people allowed to sit at a table is six.

Council discusses integrity commissioner's report on Rick Chiarelli

Council will decide Wednesday whether Councillor Rick Chiarelli should face punishment following a report by the City of Ottawa's integrity commission into alleged inappropriate behaviour by the veteran councillor towards two former staff members.

Robert Marleau's report recommends council suspend Chairelli's pay another 180 days and remove the College Ward councillor from all committees until the 2022 municipal election.

"I conclude that (Chiarelli's) conduct is a shocking and astounding failure to treat the complainants with the respect they were due and required of him by the code of conduct," said Marleau's report, stating he believes the veteran councillor violated council's code of conduct.

"(Chiarelli) has deliberately engaged in a course of vexatious and troublesome comments against several individuals; he was absorbed in planning and executing volunteer subterfuge recruitment campaigns by objectifying the sexuality of his female employees; he abused his staff by tasking them with improper duties and functions."

Chiarelli denied the allegations in a statement on Twitter Saturday.

In June, Council ruled Chiarelli broke the code of conduct and suspended his pay for 270-days following Marleau's investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by Chiarelli towards three women applying for jobs in his office. The pay suspension is the most severe punishment available to Council.

Black Friday shopping

Several of Ottawa's major shopping malls are planning to open early on Friday, as shoppers look for Black Friday deals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rideau Centre and Bayshore Shopping Centre will open at 8 a.m. Friday, while the Tanger Outlets will open at 7 a.m.

Place d'Orleans will open an hour earlier than normal at 10 a.m. Carlingwood Shopping Centre will open at its normal time of 10 a.m., but stay open an extra hour until 8 p.m.

A recent survey by RetailMeNot.ca finds 39 per cent of Canadians will be shopping online this year on Black Friday, while only nine per cent say they plan to shop in-store.

The survey finds 69 per cent of Canadians plan to spend under $100 during Black Friday.

Events in Ottawa this week:

Monday

Ottawa Police Services Board meets at 2 p.m.

Tuesday

Ottawa's Audit Committee meets at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa City Council meets at 10 a.m. (Meeting available on YouTube)

Thursday

Ottawa's Planning Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. (Meeting available on YouTube)

Kemptville residents are invited to participate in a virtual engagement session on a future correctional facility in Kemptville

Friday

"Lights at Lansdowne" begins Nov. 27 at Lansdowne.

Saturday

Saunders Farm's "Country Christmas" opens

The Ottawa Farmers Market December Market opens at Lansdowne