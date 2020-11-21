OTTAWA -- Ottawa is set to receive an early taste of winter.

Environment Canada says a Colorado low is tracking forwards Ottawa and eastern Ontario, and could bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow and ice pellets on Sunday.

A special weather statement was issued Saturday afternoon, calling for a "significant snowfall" in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

"Snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon. Ten to 20 centimetres of snow is possible before the snow tapers off Monday morning. Brief freezing rain is possible overnight," said Environment Canada in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"This is a result of a Colorado low that will track from Ohio towards the St. Lawrence River Sunday into Monday."

The record for greatest snowfall on Nov. 22 in Ottawa history is 14.4 centimetres, set back in 2007.

This would be the second snowfall in November in Ottawa. On Nov. 2, Ottawa received 3.7 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada says Prescott-Russell, Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Cornwall and Morrisburg could see five to 15 centimetres of snow on Sunday.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low minus 10, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 13

Sunday: Becoming cloudy in the morning. Snow beginning in the afternoon. High minus 1C

Sunday night: Snow at times heavy becoming mixed with ice pellets after midnight. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 10 to 15 cm. Temperature steady near minus 2C

Monday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of snow. High plus 2.

Tuesday: Sunny. High minus 4C

Wednesday: Snow. High plus 2C.