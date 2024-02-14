First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast for Ottawa, Environment Canada says.
A weather advisory issued late Wednesday afternoon says the capital could see 5 to 10 cm this afternoon into the evening which could make travel treacherous after three weeks without any significant snowfall.
"An area of heavy snow will push through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours today," Environment Canada said in a statement Thursday morning. "The majority of snowfall accumulations may fall within just a few hours due to high snowfall rates. Heavy snow will taper to light flurries late in the evening."
The snow could fall heavily at times, reducing visibility for drivers, the weather agency says. The peak snowfall rate will be 2 to 4 cm this evening.
"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," the weather advisory said.
Ottawa has received just 0.2 cm of snow so far this month, and it's been 21 days since any snowfall of more than 2 cm. The city only received 54.6 cm of snow in January, more than a quarter of that on Jan. 13, when 14.8 cm fell.
The significant snowfall has already started in the eastern Ontario region and it’s already causing bus delays and school bus cancellations.
While all schools are open in Pembroke, Ont., “currently, only Zone 4 Madawaska area transportation services are cancelled. All other area are open and operating,” said the city’s school bus system on Thursday.
Ottawa forecast
It’s also really cold this morning, as it feels like -18 with the wind chill – a high of -4 C and a low of -6 C are also forecasted.
Friday will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -4 C.
The cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into the Family Day long weekend, with lows of -14 C on Saturday and -11 C on Sunday.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.
The cold temperatures return to Ottawa as skaters hope it will be cold enough for the National Capital Commission to reopen the skateway. The world's largest skateway has only been open for four days this winter.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING One man's mission to end bullying, one step at a time
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Judge sets March trial date in Donald Trump's New York hush-money case
Donald Trump's hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25, a judge ruled Thursday, turning aside requests for a delay from the former president's defence lawyers.
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
B.C. cafe owner alleges landlord offered rent reduction for sexual relationship
A café owner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has filed a human rights complaint alleging her former landlord tried to pressure her into having a sexual relationship in exchange for reduced rent.
EXPLAINER Nukes in space? What is the nuclear weapon the U.S. is warning Russia might use?
What is the space-based nuclear weapon that the United States has warned Congress and allies in Europe that Russia could use against the West's satellites?
When cutting expenses isn't enough: Experts weigh in on how to increase your income
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
She arrived at JFK airport in 1971 and two men were waiting for her. Here's how she ended up married to one of them
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
Gunfire at Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration kills 1 and wounds nearly two dozen, including children
A mass shooting near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday sent terrified fans scrambling for cover and left 21 people wounded -- including at least eight children -- and a mother of two dead.
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP continue search for missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Eastern Passage: police
Police say a pedestrian has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Toronto
-
Ontario banning tolls on provincial highways other than 407
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
WATCH: Video captures masked suspects chasing down residents in York Region home invasion
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
Montreal
-
Biggest snowfall of the month so far expected in Montreal
Montrealers should expect a slow commute Friday morning as a disturbance could bring snow to southwestern Quebec starting Thursday night.
-
Quebec adds 280 doctors, but 4 regions lose family physicians
Quebec is continuing to expand its medical workforce, with 280 more doctors added to its health care network over the past year, according to the latest data from the CMQ.
-
Investigation into the impact of wait times for children in Quebec youth protection
The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse announced Thursday that it has opened a systemic inquiry into the impact of wait times for children in youth protection.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING SUV driver killed in Highway 144 crash with commercial vehicle
A northern Ontario man is dead after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and SUV on Highway 144 on Wednesday in the Cartier area north of Sudbury, police say.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Incoming snowstorm expected to bring up to 15 cm, many school buses cancelled
Environment Canada issued weather alerts across northeastern Ontario on Thursday morning as an approaching storm is expected to bring up to 15 cm of snow.
London
-
House fire shuts down section of Wharncliffe Road South
Members of the public are being asked to avoid a section of Wharncliffe Road South after a fire broke out inside a vacant home Thursday morning.
-
International student community in mourning after crash north of London claims two
CTV News has learned that the 10 passengers involved in Tuesday's crash were international students from Fanshawe College in London and Conestoga College in Kitchener.
-
Students on board bus during collision, no injuries reported
Huron County OPP responded to a close call Wednesday afternoon after an ATV collided with a school bus.
Winnipeg
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
Bus passenger stabbed by man uttering racial slurs: police
A man in his 20s is recovering after being stabbed by a man who was uttering racial slurs on a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday night.
-
Silica sand mine project to bring hundreds of jobs to Selkirk
A silica sand project near Hollow Water First Nation is moving forward, leading to hundreds of new jobs.
Kitchener
-
How much snow we can expect Thursday
Southwestern Ontario will get another blast of winter weather on Thursday.
-
Man wrestles Mercedes in Guelph, results in $15K in damage
A Huron County man is facing charges after a road rage incident in Guelph caused nearly $15,000 in damage.
-
Ontario banning tolls on provincial highways other than 407
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Calgary
-
AI and class sizes major focus of Calgary teachers' convention
Educators from across the city are gathering on Thursday to kick off the annual Calgary City Teachers' Convention.
-
Ride-share drivers participate in massive protest for fair wages
A group of ride share drivers in Calgary on Wednesday protested against what they say are unfair labour practices by Uber, Lyft and Doordash.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Big warmup for the long weekend, daytime highs will be 13 C warmer than Thursday
Wind chill values in southern Alberta early Thursday were cool, sitting between -16 and -24. The normal overnight temperature for Calgary is -12 C.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. care home workers rally for new contract outside LutherCare office
Employees of LutherCare group homes rallied outside the corporate office on Wednesday, calling on their employer to get to the bargaining table.
-
James Smith Cree Nation deploys new indigenous-led emergency alert system
A community-driven solution designed by and for Indigenous communities is now available in app stores.
Edmonton
-
Union, city realize any negotiated raise for Edmonton civic workers who voted overwhelmingly to strike 'a balancing act'
Workers for the City of Edmonton and its public library who voted overwhelmingly over the last week in favour of strike action want a fair raise "that does not impact taxpayers severely."
-
No vote held on proposed public spaces bylaw, council asks for more data
Edmonton city council has ordered more research into a bylaw that could have banned visible drug use in all public places, restricted panhandling, and loosened rules for food trucks.
-
Many Canadians say prescription costs are so high they're having to split their pills or skip doses
As the federal government negotiates a pharmacare deal to address medication coverage, a new survey reveals that some Canadians are resorting to cost-cutting means to save on critical prescriptions.
Vancouver
-
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
-
B.C. cafe owner alleges landlord offered rent reduction for sexual relationship
A café owner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has filed a human rights complaint alleging her former landlord tried to pressure her into having a sexual relationship in exchange for reduced rent.
-
Health authority rejects supervised drug consumption site for Richmond
Hours after city councillors voted to explore opening a supervised drug consumption site in Richmond, the local health authority rejected the proposal outright.
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in 2023 Regina homicide
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is yet again asking the public for help in its investigation of July 2023 homicide.
-
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
-
SaskPower, union representing employees ratify new deal
A new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has been ratified by the union representing SaskPower employees and the Crown.