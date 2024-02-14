First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute

The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast for Ottawa, Environment Canada says.

A weather advisory issued late Wednesday afternoon says the capital could see 5 to 10 cm this afternoon into the evening which could make travel treacherous after three weeks without any significant snowfall.

"An area of heavy snow will push through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours today," Environment Canada said in a statement Thursday morning. "The majority of snowfall accumulations may fall within just a few hours due to high snowfall rates. Heavy snow will taper to light flurries late in the evening."

The snow could fall heavily at times, reducing visibility for drivers, the weather agency says. The peak snowfall rate will be 2 to 4 cm this evening.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," the weather advisory said.

Ottawa has received just 0.2 cm of snow so far this month, and it's been 21 days since any snowfall of more than 2 cm. The city only received 54.6 cm of snow in January, more than a quarter of that on Jan. 13, when 14.8 cm fell.

The significant snowfall has already started in the eastern Ontario region and it’s already causing bus delays and school bus cancellations.

While all schools are open in Pembroke, Ont., “currently, only Zone 4 Madawaska area transportation services are cancelled. All other area are open and operating,” said the city’s school bus system on Thursday.

Ottawa forecast

It’s also really cold this morning, as it feels like -18 with the wind chill – a high of -4 C and a low of -6 C are also forecasted.

Friday will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -4 C.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into the Family Day long weekend, with lows of -14 C on Saturday and -11 C on Sunday.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

The cold temperatures return to Ottawa as skaters hope it will be cold enough for the National Capital Commission to reopen the skateway. The world's largest skateway has only been open for four days this winter.