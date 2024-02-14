First significant snowfall in a few weeks on the way to Ottawa

OTTAWA
    The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.

    A weather advisory issued late Wednesday afternoon says Ottawa could see 5 to 10 cm Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, which could make travel treacherous after three weeks without any significant snowfall.

    The snow could fall heavily at times, reducing visibility for drivers, the weather agency says.

    "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," the weather advisory said.

    Ottawa has received just 0.2 cm of snow so far this month, and it's been 21 days since any snowfall of more than 2 cm. The city only received 54.6 cm of snow in January, more than a quarter of that on Jan. 13, when 14.8 cm fell.

    Ottawa forecast

    Wednesday: Clear this evening, a low of -14 C with a wind chill near -18.

    Thursday: Sunny in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon with snow. High -4 C.

    Thursday night: 5 to 10 cm of snow, heavy at times, before tapering off to light snow after midnight. Low -6 C.

    Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -2 C.

