

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Today is Ontario’s first Rowan’s Law Day.

The day is named after Ottawa’s Rowan Stringer, who died in 2013 after suffering multiple concussions while playing sports.

The goal of Rowan's Law Day is to increase concussion education awareness, especially in schools.

Rowan’s Law Day was one of several measures included in Rowan’s Law, which was approved by the Ontario Government in March.

The new concussion safety legislation established mandatory requirements for removal-from sport and return to sport protocols if an athlete is suspected of having sustained a concussion. It also sets up a concussion code of conduct to set out rules of behaviour to minimize concussions while playing sports.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board and CHEO are hosting a free information session on Concussion Management tonight. It will be led by Gordon and Kathleen Stringer and CHEO’s Dr. Michael Vassilyadi.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Sir Robert Borden High School on Greenbank Road.