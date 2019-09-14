

There is excitement in Ottawa for riders taking their first trip on Ottawa’s new light rail system.

LRT officially opened to the public at 2 p.m.Saturday. The first train took off from Tunney’s Pasture station on Scott Street where dozens of people showed up for the first official ride.

Roger Loyer was first in line arriving around noon Saturday.

“It’s fantastic – it’s definitely a dream Ottawa always wanted and now we have it,” Loyer said.

One rider who spoke to CTV News came to the capital from Toronto to be one of the first to use Ottawa’s LRT.

“We’re really excited to be here today and see the crowds and we’re so happy to be for our friends and family in Ottawa,” said Chris Drew.

When the train doors closed to take iders for the first time, many cheered. One of the drivers thanked the public for attending the first ride.

“It was my honour today to the first for all the passengers,” said Frank Nicolo.

The LRT system will run at all 13 stations from Monday to Thursday from 5 a.m. until 1 a.m. It will run until 2 a.m. on Friday and open from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturday. On both Sunday and holidays, the trains will have reduced hours from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

When the Confederation Line is not running overnight, there will be select Rapid bus routes extended into downtown from the east, west and south.

From Sept. 14 to Sept. 30, regular fares will be $3.50 for a single ticket, or $3.45 if you use a Presto card.

Fares are scheduled to increase by 10 cents on Oct. 1, along with adult monthly passes.