OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is reporting the first death in the community linked to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health says a man in his 90s died at the Ottawa Hospital on Wednesday, five days after he was admitted with a fever.

The man was living at home, and had no travel history. Public Health says the man developed a fever on March 15, and was admitted to hospital on March 20.

No other details about the man will be released.

In a statement, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says “we extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died today.”

“I’m asking everyone again to make every effort and take every opportunity to practice physical (social) distancing. Please stay home, stay safe and take care of each other.”

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health was investigating 43 confirmed or indeterminate COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. The Ministry of Health has reported 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The health unit says staff are “actively following up with these individuals and their close contacts.”

Dr. Etches told reporters over the weekend that Ottawa Public Health had laboratory confirmation of the community spread of COVID-19, and urged everyone to practice physical distancing.