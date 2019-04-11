

CTV Ottawa





Genetically modified salmon raised in Prince Edward Island are poised to make the leap onto grocery shelves in Canadian stores. This is a Canadian first but has left traditional producers concerned about setting their farmed fish apart. Environment Canada recently gave notice it has approved U.S.-based AquaBounty to grow the salmon at its site about 74 kilometres east of Charlottetown. AquaBounty says it would begin stocking its Rollo Bay facility "as soon as possible," with the first harvest of AquAdvantage salmon estimated late next year. Sylvain Charlebois, director of the agrifood analytics unit at Dalhousie University, says it's likely AquaBounty "production will be ramped up in Canada."

