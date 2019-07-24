

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau Police continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police were called to Laval St. in the Old Hull sector around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening for reports of shots fired.

A man was found with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to hospital for treatment. Police confirm he died from his injuries in hospital.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, and remained in custody at the Gatineau Police station Wednesday evening. The police canine unit was deployed Tuesday evening to search for other potential suspects who may have fled the scene after the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.