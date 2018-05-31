

CTV Ottawa





OPP have laid a first degree murder charge against a 75-year-old Chesterville man, nearly a decade after the alleged victim disappeared.

The case first appeared on the OPP radar in September 2009, when 59-year-old Raymond Collison of Chesterville was reported missing.

His remains were not discovered until April 2015, nearly five years later. Investigators suspected foul play and kept the case open.

Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police Crime Unit, arrested James Henry Wise, 75-years-old, with First Degree Murder.

Wise remains in custody and will apear in court in Cornwall on Friday.