OTTAWA -- The CISSS de l’Outaouais is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in the west Quebec region.

A patient hospitalized in the COVID-19 designated unit at the Hull Hospital passed away this week.

In a statement, the health unit says “the CISSS de l’Outaouais would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones."

There are 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais health region. The health unit says 149 of the cases are in Gatineau.

Residents in Gatineau and across the Outaouais are being encouraged to continue their physical distancing measures and other efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Limiting the spread remains our first priority,” the health unit said in a statement Friday afternoon.