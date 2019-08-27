

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The big yellow school buses return to Ottawa roads today.

It’s the first day of school for students at Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est and the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario.

Ottawa Police are reminding motorists and pedestrians to be aware of children and youth on city streets, especially around school zones.

Police are urging motorists to:

Reduce speeds in school zones and be ready to stop at any time

Obey school bus signals

Watch for pedestrian crossovers

It’s a fine ranging from $400 to $2,000, plus six demerit points, for drivers failing to stop for a stopped school bus with its lights flashing.

Pedestrians are being reminded to walk on available sidewalks, always cross at intersections and follow the instructions of crossing guards.

Students with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and schools in Renfrew County return to class on September 3.