First day of school for French Public and Catholic Schools
An Ottawa school bus pulls up to a stop. Oct 25, 2017.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:50AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:51AM EDT
The big yellow school buses return to Ottawa roads today.
It’s the first day of school for students at Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est and the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario.
Ottawa Police are reminding motorists and pedestrians to be aware of children and youth on city streets, especially around school zones.
Police are urging motorists to:
- Reduce speeds in school zones and be ready to stop at any time
- Obey school bus signals
- Watch for pedestrian crossovers
It’s a fine ranging from $400 to $2,000, plus six demerit points, for drivers failing to stop for a stopped school bus with its lights flashing.
Pedestrians are being reminded to walk on available sidewalks, always cross at intersections and follow the instructions of crossing guards.
Students with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and schools in Renfrew County return to class on September 3.