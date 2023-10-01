Ottawa

    • First day of October in Ottawa hot, but not a record

    A sunny Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) A sunny Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

    A stretch of summerlike weather continues for Ottawa with temperatures well above average for early autumn.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa called for a high of 26 C on Sunday with a humidex of 31. The record high for Oct. 1 set at the Ottawa Airport is 26.4 C, back in 2002. A high of 27.8 C was recorded at the Central Experimental Farm weather station in 1922.

    As of 4 p.m., the highest temperature reached Sunday was 25 C, at 3 p.m.

    The average high for this time of year is closer to 16 C.

    Expect some cloudier conditions as the day progresses, but the sky should clear out again overnight with a low of 9 C.

    Monday's forecast is sunny in the morning with a few clouds and a small chance of showers in the afternoon. The high is 25 C with a humidex of 27. Ottawa has not seen any significant rain since Sept. 19.

    Tuesday's outlook is sunny with another possibility of record-breaking weather as the high could reach 28 C. Wednesday could also see record-breaking heat with a high of 28 C.

    The forecast for the end of the week is cloudy.

