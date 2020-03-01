The beginning of March brings with it warmer temperatures.

While Environment Canada expects a chilly start to the morning with wind chill temperatures reaching as high as -18, temperatures are expected to get warmer into the afternoon with our daytime high reaching -2 with the wind chill making it feel like -4. The sun should also be peaking through today with the clouds clearing this morning.

Tonight, we're expecting the clouds to return with a 40% chance of flurries overnight along with a risk of freezing drizzle. Wind gusts will get up to 15km/h.

The week brings with it temperatures that will be on the positive side. Monday, temperatures are expected to get as high 5 degrees. There are periods of rain in the forecast that are expected to begin around noon.

For the rest of the week, the daytime highs are expected to continue to be in the positives with the highest daytime high expected to be 5 degrees.