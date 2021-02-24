OTTAWA -- The city's first pop-up vaccination clinics for adults 80 and older and adult recipients of chronic home care will be held in certain neighbourhoods starting next week.

The news was announced at city council on Wednesday.

The clinics will be located in a specific high-risk neighbourhood. Ledbury, Heron Gate, Ridgemont, Emerald Woods, Sawmill Creek, Riverview are neighbourhoods where the clinics will be located.

More details on how to book an appointment will be made available this coming Monday, March 1.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come. Original story continues below.

Ottawa city council will receive an update Wednesday on the local effort to vaccinate residents against COVID-19.

The city's vaccination efforts through January and February were largely focused on long-term care homes and retirement homes. Work is now underway to inoculate first responders, with shots being given to paramedics and firefighters already.

Data from Ottawa Public Health show 91 per cent of long-term care home residents had received both required vaccine doses as of Feb. 14 and 84 per cent of retirement home residents had received their first shot as of Feb. 21. The city said in a memo that it would complete first doses in retirement homes by the end of the day Tuesday.

More than 46,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ottawa since mid-December.

Last week, the province of Ontario announced it was moving certain populations, notably all adults 80 and over, into its first phase of inoculations, which is ongoing; however, details of how these vaccines would be distributed have been scarce.

City sources told CTV News Ottawa on Monday that staff are actively focused on that plan right now, with a goal of starting vaccinations for seniors 80 and up in mid-March.

The city council meeting begins at 10 a.m. You can watch it on city council's YouTube channel.

