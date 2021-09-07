OTTAWA -- The number of people getting their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa has jumped to a level not seen since mid-July.

Ottawa Public Health says 18,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered locally in Ottawa last week, up from 16,426 the week prior. Of the doses administered last week, 8,399 were first doses. The last time first doses were that high in Ottawa was the week of July 18, when more than 9,100 first shots were administered.

City health officials said last week that the Ontario government's announcement of a proof of vaccination system in the province spurred many people to roll up their sleeves.

As of Tuesday, 70 per cent of Ottawa's total population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, two long-standing COVID-19 vaccine clinics closed as the final shots went into arms at the Nepean Sportsplex and Ottawa City Hall. Clinics at the Ruddy Family YMCA/YWCA in Orléans and the Eva James Memorial Community Centre in Kanata are continuing to host vaccination clinics and a new community clinic has opened at JH Putman School in Nepean.

Community vaccination hubs and pharmacies are also still offering vaccines and group can request mobile clinics from Ottawa Public Health.

Vaccination rates are also increasing among residents 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, with both age groups now above 75 per cent coverage with first doses. Since last Monday, nearly 3,200 people 18 to 29 and more than 1,700 people in their 30s received their first shots.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 798,199

Ottawa residents with two doses: 739,543

Percent of population with at least one dose: 76 per cent

Percent of population with two doses: 70 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 89 per cent (59,054 people)

18-29: 76 per cent (141,582 people)

30-39: 77 per cent (121,202 people)

40-49: 88 per cent (118,056 people)

50-59: 91 per cent (126,918 people)

60-69: 93 per cent (110,835 people)

70-79: 98 per cent (74,109 people)

80 and older: 104 per cent** (44,099 people)

Unknown age: 2,346 people

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

12-17: 76 per cent (50,158 people)

18-29: 66 per cent (123,304 people)

30-39: 69 per cent (109,918 people)

40-49: 82 per cent (110,519 people)

50-59: 87 per cent (121,054 people)

60-69: 90 per cent (107,420 people)

70-79: 96 per cent (72,397 people)

80 and older: 101 per cent** (42,642 people)

Unknown age: 2,231 people

*OPH now assigns people to age categories based on year of birth, rather than date of birth. An 11-year-old born in 2009 is now included in the age 12-17 calculations, while a 17-year-old born in 2003 is included in the 18-29 category, etc.

**A 2020 population estimates suggest there are 42,388 people in Ottawa 80 and older. The current number of vaccinated people in that age category is slightly higher than that figure.