PEMBROKE -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting the first death related to novel coronavirus in Renfrew County.

A woman in her 90s passed away on Sunday morning at Pembroke Regional Hospital after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman says “I am asking everyone again to make every effort possible to ensure the safety of the community by practicing physical distancing and staying home.”

Residents are asked to avoid non-essential trips in the community, avoid visiting long-term care homes, retirement homes, supportive housing, hospitals, hospices and other congregate care settings unless the visit is essential and ask your supervisor, manager or employer about working from home.