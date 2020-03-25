OTTAWA -- A woman in her 90s is Renfrew County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says the woman is a resident of a local retirement home and had no recent history of travel.

She developed symptoms and was tested by the Pembroke Regional Hospital on Monday. She remains in isolation at the Pembroke Hospital.

The Health Unit says “all necessary precautions were followed to ensure the safety of the patient, the public, and the health care workers.”

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it’s working with the hospital and the retirement home to identify people who could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman says “the message is clear. COVID-19 is in Eastern Ontario and in Renfrew County.”