KINGSTON -- Health officials are reporting the first case of COVID-19 in the Kingston-area in nearly a month.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit says a health care worker in his 20s has tested positive for COVID-19.

It's the first new case of COVID-19 in Kingston since July 24.

There have been 110 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston-area, including 19 health care workers.

This is the only active case of COVID-19 in Kingston.