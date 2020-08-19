Advertisement
First case of COVID-19 in Kingston-area in 26 days
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 3:54PM EDT
KINGSTON -- Health officials are reporting the first case of COVID-19 in the Kingston-area in nearly a month.
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit says a health care worker in his 20s has tested positive for COVID-19.
It's the first new case of COVID-19 in Kingston since July 24.
There have been 110 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston-area, including 19 health care workers.
This is the only active case of COVID-19 in Kingston.