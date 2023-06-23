Fireworks banned in Gatineau for Saint-Jean Baptiste and Canada Day celebrations
Fireworks are banned in the city of Gatineau for Saint Jean Baptiste and Canada Day celebrations.
The city says the ban on fireworks and open fires follows a recommendation from the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu, due to forest fires. The agency has issued a ban on open fires in Gatineau, les-Collines-de-l'Outaouais and Pontiac.
In Gatineau, fireworks and sparklers are prohibited over the next week.
"It is important to redouble our vigilance in the face of the exceptional situation of forest fires currently raging in Quebec," the city said in a statement.
The city says permit holders will receive a courtesy call from officials to advise them of the fireworks ban this weekend.
Fireworks were scheduled for Saturday night at Parc des Cedres as part of the Festival l'Outaouais.
The city of Ottawa has not issued a fireworks ban for Ottawa for Canada Day celebrations. There is currently no open air fire ban in effect for the capital.
Fireworks are permitted in Ottawa on June 30, Canada Day and July 2.
