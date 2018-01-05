

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





No one has been reported hurt after a large fire consumed a row house unit in Nepean.

Ottawa Firefighters were called to 39 Woodvale Green, just off of Craig Henry Drive, at 6:18 p.m. Friday, on reports of thick, black smoke.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 39 Woodvale Green. Fire is in the middle unit of a 5 door, 2 storey residential row. Interior operations in progress and all searches are negative. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/HgcT9q8g6Z — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 6, 2018

The extreme cold weather prompted a second-alarm call right away, but a third alarm was eventually needed to tackle the blaze because the wind was blowing the flames around and the interior of the unit was unsafe for firefighters to battle the fire from inside.

A 3rd Alarm has been transmitted for the fire on Woodvale Green. This Is a wind driven fire and crews were ordered out of the unit of origin due to structural issues. Efforts under way to prevent fire spread to the exposures on either side. pic.twitter.com/VaIFCi8S3x — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 6, 2018

The fire was declared under control by 8:45 p.m.

Fire on Woodvale Green has been declared #UnderControl. #Ottnews — Marc Messier (@MessierOnFire) January 6, 2018

A cause has not been determined, and it’s unknown how many people will be displaced.