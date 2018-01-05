No one has been reported hurt after a large fire consumed a row house unit in Nepean.

Ottawa Firefighters were called to 39 Woodvale Green, just off of Craig Henry Drive, at 6:18 p.m. Friday, on reports of thick, black smoke.

The extreme cold weather prompted a second-alarm call right away, but a third alarm was eventually needed to tackle the blaze because the wind was blowing the flames around and the interior of the unit was unsafe for firefighters to battle the fire from inside.

The fire was declared under control by 8:45 p.m.

A cause has not been determined, and it’s unknown how many people will be displaced.