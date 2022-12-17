Firefighters respond to carbon monoxide call at medical lab
Ottawa Fire Services says a faulty heating system is to blame for a carbon monoxide incident at a local medical laboratory.
An employee of the Dynacare laboratory on Peter Morand Crescent, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, called OFS just before 8 p.m. to report a chemical problem. Patients were complaining of watery eyes and a "propane-like smell."
The employee and the four patients inside the lab were asked to wait outside. OFS's hazmat team was called and found elevated readings of carbon monoxide in the building, of between 20 and 30 parts-per-million (ppm). A typically safe reading is 0 to 9 ppm.
Crews ruled out the possibility that a formaldehyde release may have contributed to the symptoms and later confirmed there was an issue with the heating system.
The heater was shut down and tagged for an inspection. Patients and staff were sent home. The scene was cleared by 10 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, including lack of paid sick leave.
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
Croatia claims third at 2022 World Cup after thrilling Morocco win
After making impressive runs to the World Cup semifinals, Croatia and Morocco fell short of reaching the final and faced off for third on Saturday where the Europeans won 2-1. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what went down.
As politicians played inflation blame game in 2022, what really drove rising prices?
After enjoying decades of a relatively low and stable inflation rate, Canadians spent 2022 grappling with the highest levels of inflation seen in nearly 40 years.
'Just be kind to yourself': Canadians find ways to celebrate the holidays amid inflation
Rising inflation rates and an upcoming recession have many Canadians reconsidering their holiday plans and finding new, creative ways to still participate in the festivities.
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors on Saturday of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
Atlantic
-
N.S. county where mass shooting occurred to seek proposals for policing alternatives
One of the Nova Scotia counties where the mass shooting took place in 2020 is planning to seek proposals for local policing, including alternatives to the RCMP.
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, including lack of paid sick leave.
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested after two 'random attacks' on Toronto subway
Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with two “random attacks” on the subway earlier this week.
-
Former Catholic priest charged in historic sex assault, police say there may be more victims
A former Catholic priest in Peel Region has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an underage parishioner more than 40 years ago and police say there could still be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
-
'Our family hasn’t given up': Rally to mark six-year anniversary of Soleiman Faqiri's death at Ontario jail
Friends, family, and supporters of the 30-year-old man who died in custody in an Ontario jail six years ago are holding a rally in downtown Toronto Saturday night to mark the anniversary of his death.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Quebec boy with autism refused service because he attends English school
The mother of an 11-year-old autistic boy is incensed after she says her son was denied entry into a specialized psychiatric program at a hospital because her son attends English school.
-
Jason Maas named 27th head coach in Montreal Alouettes history
The Montreal Alouettes have hired longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach. Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia had split duties as the team's interim head coach after Khari Jones was fired four games into the 2022 season.
Northern Ontario
-
Breaking
Breaking | Homicide investigation underway in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is currently involved in an active investigation into a homicide which occurred early Saturday morning.
-
'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, including lack of paid sick leave.
-
Victim in the Sault kidnapped and assaulted by a stranger
A suspect from Timmins kidnapped someone in Sault Ste. Marie this week while the victim was getting off a transit bus.
London
-
London Knights mourn passing of player, Saturday game postponed
The London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are mourning the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov on Saturday.
-
Driver who fled Norfolk County crash on foot wanted by OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a driver who crashed into a pole and gas line Saturday morning and fled the scene on foot.
-
London police officers cleared in case of man who suffered ruptured spleen during arrest
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined that three officers with the London Police Service (LPS) did not commit a criminal offence during the arrest of a 47-year-old man that resulted in his spleen rupturing earlier this year.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Prime Minister among mourners at Jim Carr's memorial service
The Prime Minister will be among the mourners at long-time politician Jim Carr's memorial service in Winnipeg on Saturday.
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
-
Millennium Library not scheduled to reopen next week, no timetable set
The Millennium Library will stay closed for the foreseeable future.
Kitchener
-
Driver who fled Norfolk County crash on foot wanted by OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a driver who crashed into a pole and gas line Saturday morning and fled the scene on foot.
-
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.
-
Kitchener Rangers win first game with new player Francesco Arcuri
Francesco Arcuri made his debut with the Kitchener Rangers Friday night and he also scored his first goal with his new team.
Calgary
-
'Overkill': Sentencing arguments underway for men convicted of killing Calgary chef
A sentencing hearing is underway for two men found guilty of killing a well-known Calgary chef.
-
Black ice, changing conditions along Highway 2 between Red Deer and Airdrie
The RCMP reported difficult driving conditions on Highway 2 between Airdrie and Red Deer early Saturday, as the weather took a turn for the worse.
-
Lawsuit alleges medical records falsified in sudden death of Alta. woman, $6M sought
A lawsuit filed by the widower of a 40-year-old Hanna, Alta., woman claims medical records were "intentionally falsified" and that staff "did not use reasonable and proper skill or care" and "did not follow accepted medical practices in (her) diagnosis and treatment."
Saskatoon
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
-
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
-
'We want to make sure everyone’s warm and fed': Sask. man turns school bus into overnight warm-up space
A Saskatoon man has turned a school bus into a place for people to warm up at night.
Edmonton
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, including lack of paid sick leave.
-
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search for survivors on Saturday of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
Vancouver
-
Judge bemoans 'labyrinth of irrelevant evidence' and 'denials of obvious fact' in B.C. court ruling
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled in favour of the plaintiffs in a lengthy and complicated battle between two Chinese Canadian families whose intertwined business interests stretch across seven years and almost 10,000 kilometres.
-
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidies
There's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.
-
Indigenous restaurant Salmon n' Bannock set to open new YVR location next week
Vancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon n' Bannock, is set to open its second location at YVR airport this month.
Regina
-
Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community
A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
-
'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, including lack of paid sick leave.
-
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.