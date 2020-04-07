OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire is reminding people to monitor their pets near waterways after firefighters rescued two Husky dogs from the Ottawa River.

A 911 call reported two pet Husky dogs about 30 metres off shore on an ice shelf off the Thomas A Dolan Parkway in Dunrobin Monday night.

When the dogs would not return to shore, firefighters launched a Fortuna Boat to rescue the dogs and bring them to safety.

No one was hurt.

In a statement, Ottawa Fire says “the thaw and freeze cycles we have experienced in the last week makes the ice unsafe. Please do not venture onto the ice.