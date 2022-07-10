Firefighters rescue snakes, birds from Constance Bay fire

No one has been reported hurt after an overnight fire on Bayview Drive. Several pets, including five snakes, were rescued from the burning home.

Several 9-1-1 callers reported flames coming from the home at around 3:23 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen from the roof.

The Ottawa Fire Service says the fire started on the deck and extended up the side of the bungalow into the attic.

Firefighters rescued five snakes and two birds from the home and helped to protect the contents of the home from damage.

Two adults will require victim assistance services.

The fire was under control by 4:17 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

