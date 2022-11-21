Firefighters rescue snake, two cats from three-alarm fire in Centretown West

Firefighters rescue a snake from a three-alarm fire in Centretown West on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Services) Firefighters rescue a snake from a three-alarm fire in Centretown West on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • 92 bylaw penalties laid against London tow truck businesses

    London’s bylaw enforcement officers have laid 92 charges against local tow truck companies. According to a release from the city, a proactive tow truck business license enforcement initiative resulted in in 92 by-law penalties and 10 warnings against 12 towing firms.

  • Speeding leads to drug charges for London woman

    A speeding charged turned into much more for a London woman, according to police. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, OPP stopped a vehicle on King Street in Thorndale for driving more than double the posted 50 km/h speed limit.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina