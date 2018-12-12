

CTV Ottawa





Three people have been sent to hospital and many other residents are being treated for smoke inhalation early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews received mutiple 911 calls around 5 a.m. for fire inside a high-rise apartment at 251 Donald Street, just east of downtown Ottawa. It was quickly declared a 3-alarm fire as crews witnessed fire and smoke coming from the building and firefighters rushed to rescue occupants stranded on their balconies by using ladders.

Ottawa Paramedics are treating about 7-8 patients for smoke inhalation on scene. Firefighters were able to control the blaze just after 6 a.m.

Residents are getting the assistance of OC Transpo, The Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Donald Street remains closed in both directions between Quill Avenue and Beaudry Avenue.