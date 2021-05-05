OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Centretown.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says the fire is at the intersection of Lyon Street North and Gladstone Avenue.

Firefighters rescued one person from a second-floor window.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured.

OFS said on Twitter that Gladstone and Lyon are closed to traffic in the area as crews battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.