OTTAWA -- Fire crews rescued one person and three dogs from a house fire in Constance Bay overnight.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries during the rescue from the home on Bayview Drive. Fire officials said the blaze spread from the wall near the fireplace to the exterior wall, roof and attic of the home.

Crews rescued one person from the second floor of the home, who was turned over to paramedics for treatment.

Crews also rescued three small dogs from the home and gave them oxygen and first aid. All three dogs survived.

The fire was under control just after 4:15 a.m., fire officials said. An investigator has been sent to the scene to determine the cause.