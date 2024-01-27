OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Firefighters rescue man and dog who fell through ice on Ottawa River

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    A man and his dog were rescued from the Ottawa River after falling through the ice on Saturday morning.

    Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News the incident occured around 10:45 a.m. just north of Terranova Drive and Champlain Street, near François Dupont Park. Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11 a.m.

    The man and his dog were safely pulled out of the water by ice-rescue technicians around 11:15 a.m.

    Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Neil Martin told CTV News they received the call just before 11:10 a.m. and treated an adult male with hypothermia. The man was taken to hospital by EMS and is said to be in stable condition.

    Residents in the area were seen helping warm up the dog.

    Ottawa Police said on social media that the pair fell through the ice while walking near the river. Police are reminding the public to be cautious near icy waters.

    "Although this was a positive outcome, the public is reminded to please be extremely cautious, as ice conditions can change rapidly," police said on X.

    Temperatures in the capital are expected to remain mild this coming week.

    This is a developing story

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack

    Gad Partok was 10 years old in 1942 when Nazis stormed his street in the coastal Tunisian town of Nabeul. He saw them going door to door, hauling out his neighbours, shooting them and burning down their homes. Like so many Jews who moved to Israel after the war, Partok believed Israel would be a place where he would finally be free from persecution.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News