Firefighters rescue man and dog who fell through ice on Ottawa River

A man and his dog were rescued from the Ottawa River after falling through the ice on Saturday morning.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News the incident occured around 10:45 a.m. just north of Terranova Drive and Champlain Street, near François Dupont Park. Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11 a.m.

The man and his dog were safely pulled out of the water by ice-rescue technicians around 11:15 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Neil Martin told CTV News they received the call just before 11:10 a.m. and treated an adult male with hypothermia. The man was taken to hospital by EMS and is said to be in stable condition.

Residents in the area were seen helping warm up the dog.

Ottawa Police said on social media that the pair fell through the ice while walking near the river. Police are reminding the public to be cautious near icy waters.

"Although this was a positive outcome, the public is reminded to please be extremely cautious, as ice conditions can change rapidly," police said on X.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to remain mild this coming week.

This is a developing story