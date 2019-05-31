

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says a family of five has been displaced after a kitchen fire at their Osgoode home.

But the family’s two dogs, named Brandy and Q, were able to be rescued.

911 calls came in at 6:12 p.m. Thursday, reporting smoke coming from the house on Blackcreek Rd. The family was not home at the time.

Firefighters were told there were two dogs inside and, upon searching, found them unresponsive. They were quickly taken outside and hooked up to canine respiratory masks. The dogs were successfully revived.

No one else was hurt.

While one crew was working on saving the dogs, the other crews were tackling the fire. It had started in the kitchen but eventually reached the attic. The fire was under control by 7:00 p.m., but not before doing at least $125,000 in damage.