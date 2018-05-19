

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A couple of small fires in Ottawa on this rainy Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa Firefighters say fire spread from grass, to a tree, to a garage at home on Beaconwood Drive in Gloucester at around 12:25 p.m.

At 12:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a high-rise on Lacasse Avenue in Vanier, where they found a fire in an 8th floor apartment.

Both fires were quickly extinguished and no one was hurt.

There was a dog on the balcony in Vanier, but it's fine.