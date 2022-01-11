Ottawa firefighters acted quickly to put out a fire that started in the chimney of a Greely home Monday night.

The resident of the home on Old Prescott Road called 911 just before 8:15 p.m. reporting the chimney fire. Firefighters got the fire under control just before 9:30 p.m.

Fire officials said no one was injured, and an investigator was sent to the scene to determine the cause.

Crews were also battling the cold, with an extreme cold warning in effect and temperatures plunging to the low minus-20s overnight.