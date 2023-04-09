Firefighters put out barn fire in rural south Ottawa

Ottawa firefighters were called for a barn fire in rural south Ottawa Sunday afternoon.

Callers to 9-1-1 reported heavy black smoke coming from a small barn on Rideau Road near Bank Street just before 3 p.m.

The fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rideau Road was closed between Bank Street and Albion Road while firefighters were on scene. The road has since reopened.