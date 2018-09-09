

CTV Ottawa





Sunday, Firefighters from across the country gathered at the Canadian Firefighters Memorial at LeBreton Flats to pay tribute to their fallen brothers and sisters.

The families of ten firefighters who died this past year were honoured with a commemorative helmet and medal.

“This is a national (event), to show that the country as a whole remembers the sacrifice that the families of loved ones who lost their life in the line of duty,” said Capt. Robert Kirkpatrick, President of the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This year, 67 names were inscribed on the monument at the memorial site, including those from historic cases. There are now more than 1,400 names of members who have died in the line of duty or as a result of work-related illness since 1848.

From Ottawa, Edward Hartley was added to the memorial. Harley died last year at the age of 80-years-old following a short battle with cancer. His obituary says he was a member of the Ottawa Fire Service for 38 years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the memorial for the first time this year.

“Today we stop to remember the heroes that have fallen in the line of duty,” Trudeau said during his speech.

This event follows the Ottawa Fire Fighters Community Foundation’s Memorial Service which was held Friday at the Firefighters Monument on Festival Plaza.



