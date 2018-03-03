Ottawa Fire responded to two blazes in the last 24 hours.

12 people were displaced after an overnight fire in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood.

Ottawa Fire was called to 181 Henderson Ave., near the University of Ottawa, around 3a.m. on Saturday.

Crews reported smoke coming from the third floor of the residence.

A Fire investigator is on scene.

Prior to this blaze, crews responded to another fire at a condo downtown.

It happened around 10 p.m. at a unit on the eighth floor at 200 Rideau St.

Firefighters were quick to contain the fire and bring in under control.

No one was injured. Damages are unknown at this time.