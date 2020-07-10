Advertisement
Firefighters hurt battling overnight fire at Sandy Hill home
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 5:04AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 10, 2020 6:21AM EDT
Ottawa firefighters battled a blaze in a home on Chapel Street in Sandy Hill overnight. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OFSFirePhoto)
OTTAWA -- Seven people are homeless after an overnight fire damaged a home in Sandy Hill.
Ottawa Fire responded to a call for a fire in a three-storey building at 644 Chapel St., between Mann Avenue and Templeton Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were coming out of the roof of the large home.
Ottawa Fire reports firefighters have suffered non-critical injuries while battling the blaze, but no other details were provided.
