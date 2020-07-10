OTTAWA -- Seven people are homeless after an overnight fire damaged a home in Sandy Hill.

Ottawa Fire responded to a call for a fire in a three-storey building at 644 Chapel St., between Mann Avenue and Templeton Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were coming out of the roof of the large home.

Ottawa Fire reports firefighters have suffered non-critical injuries while battling the blaze, but no other details were provided.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 644 Chapel Street in Sandy Hill. Crews had heavy smoke and some open flame from the roof of a large 1-storey house on arrival. Primary & secondary search complete & negative. #ottnews #OttCity #OttFire pic.twitter.com/f7TN5lU0aX — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) July 10, 2020

