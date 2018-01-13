

CTV Ottawa





A reminder from Ottawa Fire to shovel out any hydrants near you after crews had to dig one out of the snow and ice in order to fight a blaze on Columbus Avenue Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called around 8:16 a.m. and found smoke coming out of a basement unit.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

According to the City of Ottawa, if a fire hydrant is located on your property, the homeowner is responsible for making sure nothing on the land obstructs access to it.