OTTAWA -- Brush fires have kept Ottawa firefighters busy over the weekend, with four grass/brush fires reported in a 24-hour period.

Ottawa Fire received a 911 call reporting a brush fire at 1287 8th Line Road, near Parkway Road, in Ottawa’s south-end at 12:24 p.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported an open flame travelling in a field with small shrubs.

No buildings were exposed to the grass fire. The fire was declared under control at 12:52 p.m.

A few hours later, firefighters responded to a 911 call for a grass fire at 3327 River Road, near Osgoode Main Street.

The fire was racing towards a home 30 feet away.

In a statement, Ottawa Fire says “an aggressive fire attack prevented the fire from reaching the home.”

On Saturday, firefighters responded to a large brush fire on Galetta Side Road in the Kinburn area. Two small buildings were damaged by the fire.

Later in the day, firefighters battled a grass fire on Maclarens Side Road in Woodlawn.

Ottawa Fire reminds all Ottawa residents that a Burn Ban remains in effect, and burn permits may not be activated.

“Risk of fire spread is high due to dry conditions,” the fire service said in a statement on Sunday.