

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa firefighters say a fire at a two-storey triplex in Orléans is under control.

Crews were called to a home at the far end of Notre Dame Street, near Barsona Place at around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread to the floor, crawlspace, and cockloft of the home.

Everyone had evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported.

The fire was deemed under control by 4:32 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Firefighters say one one person will be displaced.