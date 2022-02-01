Ottawa firefighters say they managed to keep a fire contained to a single unit in an east-end strip mall Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a business on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard North near Décarie Drive at around 1:15 p.m., on reports that the roof of the business at the western side of the mall was on fire.

In order to fight the fire, crews had to remove vents from the roof and cut into a section of the wall. The fire was declared under control after about 30 minutes and the blaze did not affect any of the other units.

No one has been reported hurt.

What caused the fire is unknown.