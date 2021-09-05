Advertisement
Firefighters douse blaze at Orleans hotel
Published Sunday, September 5, 2021 12:05PM EDT
Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire in a four-storey hotel on Saint Joseph Boulevard Sunday morning. No one was hurt. Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Scott Stilbon / Ottawa Fire Services)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters put out a fire at an Orléans hotel Sunday morning.
Several people called 911 just after 10 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from the four-storey building on Saint Joseph Boulevard.
The fire was in a third-floor unit and was quickly brought under control.
No one was hurt.
What caused the fire is under investigation.