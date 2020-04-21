OTTAWA -- A major fire that badly damaged a commercial building and filled the air with thick, black smoke in Ottawa’s east-end Tuesday evening is now out.

No one has been reported hurt following a seven-hour battle with the blaze.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke coming from the rear of a building at 2870 Sheffield Rd. at approximately 5:45 p.m.

In a statement, Ottawa Fire says firefighters launched an “aggressive interior offensive attack” on the fire when they arrived on scene.

The fire was declared a second alarm fire by the Ottawa Fire command at the scene, requesting more firefighters to help battle the fire. By 8:25 p.m., a third alarm was called.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate the structure when they noticed one side of the building and the roof partially collapsed due to the fire conditions.

The blaze was declared under control at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, but crews remained on scene overnight.

An Ottawa Fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Ottawa Fire was asking residents in the area to “keep doors and windows closed and shut off the ventilation systems if the odor of the smoke is coming into their homes through a system."

Hazmat crews conducted air quality tests late Tuesday night.

