Firefighters discover blaze at east Ottawa car wash

Emergency crews put out a fire on the roof of a car wash in east Ottawa on Friday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services) Emergency crews put out a fire on the roof of a car wash in east Ottawa on Friday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories

The man who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina