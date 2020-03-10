Firefighters called to water rescue on flooded road in Metcalfe
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:19AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11:43AM EDT
Firefighters were called to a water rescue on a flooded road in Metcalfe on Tuesday. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Firefighters were called to a water rescue in Metcalfe after a vehicle got stuck in a flooded road.
Crews were called to York’s Corners and Ray Wilson roads on Tuesday morning.
The driver was out of the vehicle and in the water.
Fire officials said the call was minor; they called the rescue to help bring the driver to dry land, but no one was ever in danger and paramedics weren’t needed.