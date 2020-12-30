OTTAWA -- There are no reports of injuries after two fires across the city of Ottawa overnight.

Ottawa fire says 911 received a call from the occupants of a home at 3654 Twin Elm Road in Richmond just after 5 a.m. saying they had been woken up by a fire in their home.

All occupants had evacuated the home by the time the homeowner called 911.

An Ottawa Fire Investigator is searching for the cause of the blaze.

Ottawa Fire operating at a Working Fire on Twin Elm Road near Richmond. Crews had heavy fire from the rear of a 2-storey house on arrival. All residents safely evacuated. One being assessed by @OttawaParamedic #ottnews #OttFire #OttCity pic.twitter.com/Up9nBm0NN4 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 30, 2020

At 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke in a building under construction at 2280 City Park Dr. Fire officials say the initial call indicated there was smoke in the basement area of the building.

"On arrival, crews reported a fire in an industrial dumpster and in the basement of the building. In addition, smoke was accumulating in an adjoining high rise building," said Ottawa Fire in a media release.

There are no reports of injuries.

Fire officials say an investigator will not be called in to investigate the fire in the unoccupied building.